United States Marine Corp invites public to help celebrate 247th birthday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United States Marine Corps has invited the public to come out and help celebrate their 247th birthday.

The event, sponsored by Roan Creek Marine Corps League, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to close, at Time Out Sports Bar and Grill.

There are only 200 tickets available for the event and they cost $25 each.

You can buy your tickets at Timeout or send a mail check/money order to Roan Creek Marine Corps League, make sure you include the phone number and address where tickets should be mailed.

Tickets may also be available at the door.

Attire for the event is business casual/uniform of the day.

The first drink is on the house and will be served in a commemorative glass.

