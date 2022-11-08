Who's Hiring?
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods

Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.

Around 8:09 a.m., Randall County deputies were called to the east parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired.

The suspect was caught and is now in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be given once it becomes available.

