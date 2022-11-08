Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.

Around 8:09 a.m., Randall County deputies were called to the east parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired.

The suspect was caught and is now in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be given once it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.