PCS: Water assistance program helping pay water bill across the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many in the state of Texas go without water, not being able to wash dishes or have clean drinking water.

Panhandle Community Services (PCS) has a program to help low income households with water services called the Low Income Housing Water Program (LIHWAP).

“This is the first of its kind. We would receive approximately 75 calls a day for just people just seeking assistance with water bills. The hardships are true and real families are still hurting and still trying to recover from hard times,” said Christina Cristan, energy assistance director at PCS.

The water program is a temporary, federally funded program to help low income households prevent having their water being shut off and paying their bill.

“It’s been primarily only towards households that had already been turned off or have been on the verge of being turned off. We’re excited to extend this service to families that still have some hard times and paying that even that current utility bill especially with the holidays coming up. It’s not just about spending the money, it’s about the lives that we get to impact to help them sustain their day to day living,” said Cristan.

The cities in the Panhandle covered currently are Borger, Bovina, Canyon, Claude, Dumas, Farwell, Fritch, Groom, Hart, McLean, Sandford, Shamrock, Skellytown, Stinnett, Sunray Tulia, Wheeler, Whitedeer, and Silverton.

