High school football bi-district playoff livestreams for Nov. 10 and 11

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of the high school football bi-district playoffs.

Thursday, Nov. 10

You can listen to the West Plains vs Pecos game here.

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Canutillo game here.

Friday, Nov. 11

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Ysleta game here.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Parkland game here.

You can listen to the Randall vs Springtown game here.

You can listen to the Canyon vs Burckburnett game here.

