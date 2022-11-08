Early voting locations in Potter and Randall counties
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting for the November 8 elections begins on Monday, October 24.
Below are the voting locations for Potter and Randall counties.
Potter County
- Main Location for Early Voting - Santa Fe Building Ticket Office - 900 South Polk Street, First Floor
- October 24- October 28 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- October 29 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- October 30 - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- October 31- November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Branch Locations for Early Voting - Casey Carpet One - 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road, main entrance
- Tri-State Fairgrounds - 3301 SE 10th, arched gate 1
- Northwest Branch Amarillo Public Library - 6100 SW 9th, meeting room
- Cornerstone Outreach - 111 N. Buchanan St., Fellowship Room
- October 24- October 28 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- October 29 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- October 30 - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- October 31- November 4 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Randall County
- Main Early Voting Location - Randall County Election Administration Office - 1604 5th Ave, Canyon, TX
- October 24- October 28 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- October 29 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- October 30 - 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- October 31- November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Randall County Annex - 4320 S. Western
- October 24- October 28 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- October 29 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- October 30 - 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- October 31- November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Randall County Justice Center - 2309 Russell Long Blvd, Canyon, TX
- October 24 - October 28 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- October 29 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- October 30 - 12:)0 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- October 31- November 3 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Region 16 Education Service Center - 5800 Bell Street
- October 24- October 28 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- October 29 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- October 30 - 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- October 31- November 3 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ - 2700 E. 34th
- October 24 - October 28 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- October 29 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- October 30 - 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- October 31 - November 3 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- November 4 - 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.