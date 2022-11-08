Drizzly & Foggy Tuesday

Southeast winds have boosted our dew points, leading to low clouds and dense fog as we start our Tuesday. Morning lows will only drop into the mid-50s thanks to the humid air and low clouds with some scattered light showers possible. Later in the day, we may see some breaks in the clouds that allow us to see low 70s for our highs today, but expect mostly cloudy skies for the day. Looking to Tuesday and Wednesday, an incoming low looks to bring in some stout winds, 15-25 mph for today, 20-35 for Wednesday, with cloud cover limiting the strongest winds.

We’re also tracking a big cool down for later in the week.

