DPS: 4 dead after head-on crash with semi in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting four people dead in Armstrong County.

According to DPS, a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old Andre Arango-Lopez with three other passengers was traveling east (wrong way) in the west lane on US 287.

A semi was traveling west on US 287, passing another vehicle when the driver saw the Ford driving towards him.

The driver of the semi tried to avoid hitting the Ford but was unsuccessful causing both the vehicles to collide head-on in the inside lane.

Andre Arango-Lopez, 19-year-old Fredy Mateo-Lopez, 19-year-old Uriel Lopez Y Lopez and 19-year-old Kenis Lopez-Martinez were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

