Doppler Dave Tracks Moisture, But Not Much Rain

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A generous supply of low level moisture is in place leading to nearly saturated conditions. This will result in another round of low cloudiness and possible fog and drizzle overnight through tomorrow morning. The moisture is causing temperate conditions with overnight temperatures remaining in the 50s and daytime highs in the low 70s through tomorrow. Breezy condition will return tomorrow but much calmer winds are expected Thursday with highs in the low 60s. A strong cold front will cause temps to plunge into the 40 degree range for highs on Friday before dipping into the low 20s for a hard freeze Saturday morning.

