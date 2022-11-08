Clovis police selling doughnuts to raise money for annual Cops and Kids Christmas Shopping event

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis Police Department is selling doughnut on Thursday to raise money for the annual Cops and Kids Shopping event.

From 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, people can go to Daylight Donuts, located at 2201 N. Prince, to buy some doughnut.

All of the proceeds from the Dollars for Donuts fundraiser will go to the Cops and Kids Shopping event.

Money from the fundraiser allows the police department to give children a happy Christmas by taking them shopping.

Officers will accept cash and check donations for the event.

Anyone wanting to donate money can drop off money by the CPD records office, located at 300 N. Connelly.

They ask donors to seal the donation in an envelop marked with Cops and Kids 2022 and to make checks out to The Fraternal Order of Police or FOP.

