City Council voted to add $12 million in debt, money going to landfill expansion and park improvements

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo leaders voted today to move ahead with adding up to $12 million in debt to the city’s books.

City Council members were unanimous in approving the next steps to issuing the debt in January like publishing notices of public hearings.

The money would go to several areas of the budget including landfill expansion and park improvements.

The council has already raised rates for dumping trash at the landfill in anticipation of paying on the debt for 20 years.

