Canyon Cross Country Runners Glad They Could Win State for Their Longtime Coach
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wes Kirton has been at Canyon High for 21 years as a coach and, after coming close a few times, one of his teams has finally won a state championship.
The Eagles boy’s cross-country team was dominate in winning the UIL 4A State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock last weekend. Led by Alex Niemiec’s 4th-place finish, the Eagles claimed four of the top 15 positions.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.