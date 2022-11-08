Canyon Cross Country Runners Glad They Could Win State for Their Longtime Coach

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wes Kirton has been at Canyon High for 21 years as a coach and, after coming close a few times, one of his teams has finally won a state championship.

The Eagles boy’s cross-country team was dominate in winning the UIL 4A State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock last weekend. Led by Alex Niemiec’s 4th-place finish, the Eagles claimed four of the top 15 positions.

Coach Wes Kirton and Cross-Country Runner Alex Niemiec

