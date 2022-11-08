Who's Hiring?
BSA Hospice of the Southwest hosting workshop series to support those grieving during the holidays

Starting this Thursday, health experts are hosting a workshop series to help those who are...
Starting this Thursday, health experts are hosting a workshop series to help those who are grieving the loss of loved ones during the holidays.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Starting this Thursday, health experts are hosting a workshop series to help those who are grieving the loss of loved ones during the holidays.

The series, called Grief and the Holidays Support Workshop, is free to the public.

The following dates for the workshop are Nov. 10, Nov. 15, and Dec. 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at BSA Hospice of the Southwest, located a 5211 S.W. 9th Ave.

To register, call (806) 350-1352 or (806) 350-0026.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

