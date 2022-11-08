Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: Suspect identified in possible kidnapping, car chase

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect has been identified and taken into custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase through the city.

Around 9:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road for reports of a man, later identified as 29-year-old, Tyler Putch, forcing a woman into a car.

Officers then tried to stop the silver Hyundai car, but the driver refused to stop, and a chase began.

The driver eventually stopped the car and ran from police in the area of West Amarillo Boulevard and North Rusk Street.

Police were able take the suspect into custody just before 9:30 a.m.

Putch has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center for aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, evading arrest with a vehicle, posession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two local municipal warrants.

The victim is safe at this time.

