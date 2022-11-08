Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home

By Kaitlin Johnson, Vanessa Garcia and Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has ruled the deaths of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home.

Around 12:18 p.m. Monday, 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead inside a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.

Police say the suspect in custody is a young man and is a family member of one of the two found dead.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, police say they will not release any other information on the suspect.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified in possible kidnapping, car chase
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

Election Coverage (Source: KFDA)
November 8 Midterm Election Results 2022
Today is Election Day. These are the locations you can vote at in Randall County and Potter...
Voting locations in Randall County and Potter County
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified in possible kidnapping, car chase