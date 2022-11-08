Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has ruled the deaths of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home.

Around 12:18 p.m. Monday, 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead inside a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.

Police say the suspect in custody is a young man and is a family member of one of the two found dead.

Since the suspect is a juvenile, police say they will not release any other information on the suspect.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

