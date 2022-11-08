Amarillo Police Department, United Way warn drivers of the dangers of stopping in the roadway

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department and United Way are warning drivers of the dangers of stopping in the roadway and are providing better and safer ways to give to those in needs.

“The need in Amarillo is real. There are people who are suffering from homelessness and hunger, and we want to make sure those people get the help they need. Unfortunately, it’s very dangerous for a person to stop in traffic and to give money on the street side. It’s also not smart because you really don’t know where your money’s going and what it’s going to support or what it’s going to enable,” says APD Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.

While it might seem like the right thing to do, stopping to help someone on the street corner may not be the best option.

“When you give to somebody one on one that helps them immediately with whatever acute circumstance that is, but when you give to a local program or agency then you are able to support several people or to address all of the steps that lead up to someone becoming homeless,” says Kelly Stephens, director of 211 Texas Panhandle, United Way.

When giving to a program or agency, your dollar stretches further and can provide to more people.

“Your $5 given to a local agency or program that is providing services not only provides them with what they need but opens a door to all of the other services that are available,” says Stephens.

Stephens says when you give to these organizations, you know exactly where and what your money is going towards.

“Give to charities, especially local organizations that are here to help folks in need. Make sure you know where your dollars are going and at the same time you are not causing a traffic problem in Amarillo,” says Birkenfeld.

There are better and safer ways to help those in need in Amarillo.

