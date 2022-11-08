Amarillo College truck driving academy is open for enrollment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With truck drivers in need, the Amarillo College truck driving continuing education is open for enrollment.

The program is accepting applications on a first come, first serve bases.

The transportation industry is growing fast and there is a high demand for well-trained drivers in the next three to five years.

The college plans to double the program capacity for the Texas Panhandle.

This eight-week course utilizes state-of-the-art simulator training, classroom instruction, and practical application of driving skills.

“Coming to this program and investing that eight weeks, you can get out there into the market and your pay range is going to be anywhere between $45,000 to $65,000 just with eight weeks of training,” said, Tony Diaz, program coordinator, Truck Operations supervisor at AC.

For more information on how to register for the truck driving academy click here.

