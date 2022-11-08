11th annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair being hosted this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission are hosting the Eleventh annual Hiring Red, White and You job fair.

The event will be on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

Veterans are given priority and can attend throughout the event, the doors will open to the general public at noon.

A total of 38 employers will attend including:

Pantex

Texas Department of Transportation

Tyson Foods

International Aerospace Coatings

Cacique Foods

AAA Electric

