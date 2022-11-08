Who's Hiring?
11th annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair being hosted this Thursday

The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission are hosting the Eleventh annual Hiring Red, White and You job fair.(Workforce Solutions Panhandle)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle, Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission are hosting the Eleventh annual Hiring Red, White and You job fair.

The event will be on Thursday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

Veterans are given priority and can attend throughout the event, the doors will open to the general public at noon.

A total of 38 employers will attend including:

  • Pantex
  • Texas Department of Transportation
  • Tyson Foods
  • International Aerospace Coatings
  • Cacique Foods
  • AAA Electric

