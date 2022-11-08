Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

1 in 6 hiring managers have been told to stop hiring white men, survey finds

The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring...
The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring managers believe their company practices "reverse discrimination."(studioroman via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A recent survey of 1,000 hiring managers in the United States found that one in six, or about 16%, have been told to stop hiring white men.

Additionally, 14% of hiring managers said they have also been told to deprioritize hiring white women.

The survey, published by Resume Builder and Pollfish on Wednesday, found that 52% of hiring managers believe their company practices “reverse discrimination” – passing over members of racial and gender majorities in order to meet diversity benchmarks.

In addition, the survey found that 48% of hiring managers have been asked to prioritize diversity over qualifications, and 53% believe their job will be in danger if they don’t hire enough diverse employees.

The full survey results can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
Amarillo police release new details on deaths in mobile home
Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase...
Amarillo police: Suspect identified in possible kidnapping, car chase
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at Affiliated Foods
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

FILE - Jeff Cook of Alabama performs during the All for the Hall concert, benefitting the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
Election 2022: Few voting issues seen as key races unfold
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
AC Truck Driving School
Amarillo College truck driving academy is open for enrollment
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court skeptical of rejecting civil rights precedent