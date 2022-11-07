WTAMU to host lecture series over Forward-Looking Vision on Climate Gridlock

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is set to host their last installment of their Distinguished Lecture Series this year over Forward-Looking Vision on Climate Gridlock.

The lecture will be held on Nov. 8 at Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. Pizza will be served for lunch starting at 11:45 a.m.

Dr. Daniel Cohan, associate professor of Rice University’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering will discuss what solutions are both needed and possible for the State of Texas, as well as present his research and proposed solutions.

“I’ve been struck by how the future of our climate is in our hands,” said Cohan, a climate change air quality and policy expert. “The decisions we make over the next two decades in how quickly we transition to clean energy will set the trajectory for temperatures for the rest of the century and beyond.”

Dr. Cohan’s research specializes in the development of photochemical models and their application to air quality management, uncertainty analysis, energy policy, and health impact studies.

“Instead of discussing just the causes and effects of climate change, I focus on solutions, to raise awareness of the actions we can take to slow global warming,” Cohan said. “Through my interactions with students and broader audiences, I aim to dispel feelings of both doubt and despair, and provide a nuanced view of what it will take to transition to clean energy.”

Dr. Cohan’s book combines his own expertise along with insights from more than a hundred interviews with diplomats, scholars, and clean-technology pioneers.

“Dr. Cohan’s book ‘Confronting Climate Gridlock’ has a decidedly U.S. national focus on how we might address climate change while also working within the global context,” said Dr. Nathan Howell, associate professor of environmental engineering and WT’s Bell Helicopter Professor of Engineering.

This free event is the final lecture featured as part of WT’s DLS fall schedule.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.