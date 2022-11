AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will begin working on the I-40 Westbound exit ramp for Helium Road.

TxDOT says on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the I-40 westbound exit ramp for Helium Road will be closed to drill new sign bases.

Drivers can use the Soncy Street exit as a detour.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.