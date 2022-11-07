Texas Tech Physicians providing free memory screenings on Wednesday
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology is providing free memory screenings on Wednesday.
The screening is in conjunction with National Memory Screening Day.
The event will start at 8:00 a.m. with remarks from city of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine Regional Dean Richard Jordan, M.D.
The free screenings are from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the first floor lobby of the Texas Tech Physicians, located at 1400 S. Coulter St.
The memory screening consists of a series of questions and/or tasks that take about 10 minutes to complete.
It can indicate if someone may benefit from a comprehensive medical evaluation.
