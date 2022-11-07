Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, heading toward Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A late-season storm has formed in the Atlantic and is headed for the east coast of Florida

The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole is a large storm and will have a wide impact beyond the Sunshine State.

Nicole is located about 520 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, where a tropical storm watch is in effect, with maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm could be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday night on its approach to Florida,

Forecasters expect the large storm to have a widespread impact, bringing severe weather, including coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and beach erosion, to parts of Florida and the southeastern U.S. later this week.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area...
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor after man dies from crashing into concrete structure
DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County.
DPS: 6 vehicle crash resulting 3 dead, 2 injured in Hartley County
A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment,...
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night

Latest News

Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Midterm preview: What to expect
The aftermath of destruction from Russian-fired cluster bombs can be seen in Pokrovsk, Ukraine,...
Russian authorities: Power back on in occupied Kherson
Lyn Jutronich received stitches for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh...
Shark bite victim recalls terrifying encounter: ‘I definitely saw the mouth’