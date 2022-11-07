Who's Hiring?
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work

Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A restaurant employee who was struck by a stray bullet last week has died, his family said.

The family identified the victim as Joe Bryan.

The deadly incident happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday near Premier Pub and Grill in Huntington, West Virginia. Several stray bullets hit nearby business D.P. Dough, a local restaurant chain, where Bryan was critically injured on the job.

WSAZ reports two men have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Family and friends gathered along 4th Avenue to honor Bryan on Sunday evening.
Family and friends gathered along 4th Avenue to honor Bryan on Sunday evening.(wsaz)

After the shooting, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams told WSAZ he wants Premier Pub and Grill shut down because of its history of being involved with incidents of gun violence.

“If we had this problem in the spring and now in the fall having the same, then we need to shut this down,” Williams said. “If for nothing else, sending a message to every other bar that we are not putting up with it.”

The owner of Premier Pub and Grill, Ronald Davis, also spoke with WSAZ.

“Obviously we are slightly responsible for everything that happened, even if it is outside of the premises, and we do everything. We have a single entry,” Davis said. “It was very tragic what happened here last night; it was completely uncalled for.”

Bryan’s aunt told WSAZ he was an organ donor, so his life and legacy will live on.

A vigil will be held Sunday evening outside of the restaurant in Bryan’s honor.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

