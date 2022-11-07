NMDOT hosting meetings this week to talk U.S. 60 improvements

MELROSE, New Mexico (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding two meetings to discuss improvements on U.S. 60.

The meetings are Wednesday and Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Wednesday meeting is at the Fort Sumner Library and Thursday’s meeting is in the Melrose City Hall.

Talks will focus on needed improvements along the highway, including lighting, signals, drainage, and upgrading passing lanes.

