A little moisture, not a lot of rain

Ample moisture in the atmosphere is setting the stage for some foggy conditions across the area for your Monday morning. Skies will begin to clear as the sun comes up (now around 7 thanks to the time change), but some partly cloudy skies will linger throughout the day. Southeast winds will keep our humidity a little higher, which will keep temperatures closer to normal for this time of year, down in the mid-60s. Tonight, the aforementioned moisture could lead to some spotty showers and a weak thunderstorm for some, however rain totals won’t add up to much. Foggy conditions will return Tuesday morning and could last a little longer.

