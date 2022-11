AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Moisture flowing in from the southeast means low clouds, some drizzle or light rain, and some fog. Not looking for much sun on Tuesday, but with a little bit highs will climb to near 70. Wednesday will be fairly similar with a bit more sun in the afternoon. By Friday temperatures drop behind a cold front with highs only in the 40s.

