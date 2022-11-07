High School Volleyball Playoffs Schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Round three of the high school volleyball playoffs is coming up and there are still some area teams alive and well.
Amarillo High, Randall, West Plains, Bushland, Friona, Highland Park, and Miami will all play Regional Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday.
5A Regional quarterfinals
Amarillo High (33-9) vs. Lubbock Cooper (36-4), Tuesday, 6 p.m., Dimmitt High School
4A Regional Quarterfinals
Randall (35-8) vs. Monahans, Tuesday, 6 p.m., Brownfield High School
West Plains (33-8) vs. Hereford (35-8), Tuesday, 7 p.m., The Box at West Texas A&M, Canyon
3A Regional Quarterfinals
Bushland (37-4) vs. Shallowater (37-4), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Dimmitt High School
Friona (21-14) vs. Compass Academy, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Denver City High School
2A Regional Quarterfinals
Highland Park (35-7) vs. Plains (30-12), Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Plainview High School
1A Regional Quarterfinals
Miami (15-16) vs Van Horn (27-13), Tuesday, 4 p.m., Denver City High School
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.