High School Volleyball Playoffs Schedule

Area volleyball teams are hoping to take the next step in the playoffs
Area volleyball teams are hoping to take the next step in the playoffs
By Mike Roden
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Round three of the high school volleyball playoffs is coming up and there are still some area teams alive and well.

Amarillo High, Randall, West Plains, Bushland, Friona, Highland Park, and Miami will all play Regional Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday.

5A Regional quarterfinals

Amarillo High (33-9) vs. Lubbock Cooper (36-4), Tuesday, 6 p.m., Dimmitt High School

4A Regional Quarterfinals

Randall (35-8) vs. Monahans, Tuesday, 6 p.m., Brownfield High School

West Plains (33-8) vs. Hereford (35-8), Tuesday, 7 p.m., The Box at West Texas A&M, Canyon

3A Regional Quarterfinals

Bushland (37-4) vs. Shallowater (37-4), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Dimmitt High School

Friona (21-14) vs. Compass Academy, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Denver City High School

2A Regional Quarterfinals

Highland Park (35-7) vs. Plains (30-12), Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Plainview High School

1A Regional Quarterfinals

Miami (15-16) vs Van Horn (27-13), Tuesday, 4 p.m., Denver City High School

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

