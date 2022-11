High School Football Playoff Schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s playoff time in high school football! Here’s the schedule for the first round later this week.

CLASS 5A

DIVISION I

Tascosa (9-1) vs. El Paso Ysleta (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

El Paso Parkland (7-3) vs. Amarillo (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Matador Stadium

CLASS 5A

DIVISION II

Canutillo (8-2) vs. Amarillo Palo Duro (3-7), 5 p.m. Thursday at Canutillo’s Lowenberg Stadium

CLASS 4A

DIVISION I

Wichita Falls (6-4) vs. Dumas (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field

Canyon (9-1) vs. Burkburnett (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium

Randall (7-3) vs. Springtown (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium

Decatur (7-3) vs. Pampa (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

4ADIVISION II

West Plains (6-4) vs. Pecos (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Seminole’s Wigwam Stadium

Fort Stockton (9-1) vs. Perryton (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Post’s Redman Memorial Stadium

CLASS 3A

DIVISION I

Denver City (6-4) vs. Dalhart (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field

Bushland (9-1) vs. Kermit (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium

Brownfield (8-2) vs. Muleshoe (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium

3A DIVISION II

Idalou (7-3) vs. Friona (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium

Childress (6-4) vs. Coahoma (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Canadian (8-2) vs. Lubbock Roosevelt (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Abernathy (8-2) vs. Spearman (3-7), 4 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

CLASS 2A

DIVISION I

Stratford (10-0) vs. Sundown (3-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Hereford’s Whiteface Stadium

New Deal (7-3) vs. Amarillo Highland Park (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dimmitt’s Bobcat Stadium

Olton (7-3) vs. Farwell (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Littlefield’s Wildcat Stadium

Panhandle (8-2) vs. Floydada (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

2A DIVISION II

Vega (6-4) vs. Memphis (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Seagraves (5-5) vs. Bovina (4-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at Slaton’s Tiger Stadium

Wellington (9-1) vs. Boys Ranch (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Stinnett’s Comanche Stadium

Clarendon (7-3) vs. Gruver (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

New Home (9-1) vs. Hale Center (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Littlefield’s Wildcat Stadium

Sunray (8-2) vs. Shamrock (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN

DIVISION I

Follett vs. Nazareth, 7:30 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Springlake-Earth vs. Spur, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lockney

Happy vs. Miami, 5 p.m. Friday at White Deer

1A DIVISION II

Region I

Groom vs. Amherst, 6 p.m. Friday at Lockney

Whitharral vs. Silverton, 8 p.m. Friday at Lockney

Region II

Jayton vs. Paducah, 7 p.m. Thursday at Benjamin

Benjamin vs. Motley County, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Benjamin

