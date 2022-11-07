Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation awards $50,000 to area organizations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle awarded $50,000 in grant money to area organizations.

The foundation raises money through membership and sponsorships, and in turn distributes funds in a yearly gran awards process.

They give the grants to organizations that impact women’s health and well-being.

The following organizations who received the money are listed below:

Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Beloved Community

Downtown Women’s Center

Family Support Services

Hope Choice

Martha’s Home

Moore County Health Foundation

Making New Solutions Foundation

Refugee Language Project

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

