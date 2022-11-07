Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation awards $50,000 to area organizations
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle awarded $50,000 in grant money to area organizations.
The foundation raises money through membership and sponsorships, and in turn distributes funds in a yearly gran awards process.
They give the grants to organizations that impact women’s health and well-being.
The following organizations who received the money are listed below:
- Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta
- St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Beloved Community
- Downtown Women’s Center
- Family Support Services
- Hope Choice
- Martha’s Home
- Moore County Health Foundation
- Making New Solutions Foundation
- Refugee Language Project
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.