Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation awards $50,000 to area organizations

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle awarded $50,000 in grant money to area organizations.

The foundation raises money through membership and sponsorships, and in turn distributes funds in a yearly gran awards process.

They give the grants to organizations that impact women’s health and well-being.

The following organizations who received the money are listed below:

  • Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta
  • St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Beloved Community
  • Downtown Women’s Center
  • Family Support Services
  • Hope Choice
  • Martha’s Home
  • Moore County Health Foundation
  • Making New Solutions Foundation
  • Refugee Language Project
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

