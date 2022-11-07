Who's Hiring?
Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties

VIDEO - Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Friday we reported a low early voting turn out, but there was still time to boost the numbers.

Early voting numbers are in across the state and reports show that the numbers have dropped.

Austin American Statesman reports the Texas early voting turnout this year fell compared to the 2018 midterm elections.

This year’s statewide early voter turnout is about 31% according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, and in 2018 it was nearly 40%.

In Potter and Randall counties there has been a drop of more than 10% in early voting numbers.

The Potter county final early voting numbers are 12,234.

The Randall county final early voting numbers are 30,453.

The State of Texas’s final early voting numbers is 5,490,208.

Election day is tomorrow and polls open at 7:00 a.m.

