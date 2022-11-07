Who's Hiring?
Damp Monday Night

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A high pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico is channeling in some moisture which will lead to overcast conditions tonight, including a couple of showers and a possible thundershower as well. This cloud cover will help keep us mild with lows staying in the 50′s for most of the night tonight. The main rain chance looks to clear out sometime around the lunch hour tomorrow, but the clouds will mostly stick around for the better part of our Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

