COA Public Health Department hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Amarillo libraries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo Public Health Department is hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics at each library.

The first and second doses, and the new booster will be available for free.

Here are the following dates for the vaccine clinics:

1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on November 9 – East Branch Library, 2232 SE 27th Ave.

1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on November 10 – Northwest Branch Library, 6100 SW 9th Ave.

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on November 12 – Southwest Branch Library, 6801 SW 45th Ave.

Medical experts say there could be an increase of COVID-19 cases as the weather gets colder, so vaccines are the best protection against getting sick.

Vaccinations are also available at the Amarillo Public Health Department and Public Health mobile vaccine clinics.

