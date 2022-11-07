City of Amarillo challenges ruling after Judge finds laws were broken in funding of Civic Center Renovations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is challenging a Judge’s ruling after they found that state laws were broken in planning to issue debt to expand and improve the Civic Center.

On Friday, November 4, the City of Amarillo filed a motion to ask the court to change its rulings because they aren’t supported by the facts in the case.

Businessman Alex Farley sued the city to stop the project and argued that the city violated state laws and the city charter.

The judge ruled that the city has to pay more than $375,000 in legal expenses to Farley for legal costs.

The city is also asking for the judge to deny or reduce these costs.

