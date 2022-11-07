Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

City of Amarillo challenges ruling after Judge finds laws were broken in funding of Civic Center Renovations

The City of Amarillo is challenging a judge’s ruling after they found that state laws were...
The City of Amarillo is challenging a judge’s ruling after they found that state laws were broken in planning to issue debt to expand and improve the Civic Center.(PRNewswire)
By KyLeah Frazier and Kevin Welch
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is challenging a Judge’s ruling after they found that state laws were broken in planning to issue debt to expand and improve the Civic Center.

On Friday, November 4, the City of Amarillo filed a motion to ask the court to change its rulings because they aren’t supported by the facts in the case.

Businessman Alex Farley sued the city to stop the project and argued that the city violated state laws and the city charter.

The judge ruled that the city has to pay more than $375,000 in legal expenses to Farley for legal costs.

The city is also asking for the judge to deny or reduce these costs.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area...
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor after man dies from crashing into concrete structure
DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County.
DPS: 6 vehicle crash resulting 3 dead, 2 injured in Hartley County
Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase...
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after possible kidnapping, car chase
A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment,...
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

Latest News

TxDOT crews will begin working on the I-40 Westbound exit ramp for Helium Road, resulting in...
TxDOT crews working on I-40 westbound Helium exit, impacting traffic patterns
Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase...
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after possible kidnapping, car chase
Stickers
Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties
DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County.
DPS: 6 vehicle crash resulting 3 dead, 2 injured in Hartley County