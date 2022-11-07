Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after possible kidnapping, car chase

Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase...
Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase through the city.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase through the city.

Around 9:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road for reports of a man forcing a woman into a car.

Officers then tried to stop the silver Hyundai car, but the driver refused to stop, and a chase began.

The driver eventually stopped the car and ran from police in the area of West Amarillo Boulevard and North Rusk Street.

Police were able take the suspect into custody just before 9:30 a.m.

The victim is safe at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area...
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor after man dies from crashing into concrete structure
DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County.
DPS: 6 vehicle crash resulting 3 dead, 2 injured in Hartley County
A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment,...
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022

Latest News

Stickers
Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties
DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County.
DPS: 6 vehicle crash resulting 3 dead, 2 injured in Hartley County
Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area...
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor after man dies from crashing into concrete structure
panhandle community services
Panhandle Community Services & Amarillo Public Libraries helps man survive by assisting with health insurance