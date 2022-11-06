Who's Hiring?
West Texas A&M losses wagon wheel in stunner to Eastern New Mexico

By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes lost the wagon wheel rivalry game to the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds 24-21 on Saturday night.

The Buffs led 14-3 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough as the Greyhounds mounted the comeback and took the wagon wheel back to Eastern New Mexico. The Buffs scored a go-ahead touchdown as Nick Gerber found Noah Bogardus who broke a tackle on his way to the endzone. However, the Greyhounds drove the field with no timeouts and found Tyree Cherry in the corner of the endzone with 14 seconds left to seal the victory.

The Buffs drop their 5th conference game of the season. That’s the second most losses they’ve had in conference play since 2004. Highlights above.

