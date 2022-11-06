Who's Hiring?
West Plains Wolves football team clinches playoff berth in first season

By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains football team is officially going to the postseason in the team’s first season.

The team won a total of six games and finished second in their district with a 3-1 record in district play behind only Seminole. West Plains head coach Adam Cummings is receiving a lot of praise for the job he’s done in his first season but is redirecting that credit to his team and staff.

“It’s been fun to be a part of. It’s been an honor, been a blessing.” Coach Cummings said. “It’s been the biggest accomplishment, but also the biggest honor and blessing of my career to be around these kids and be around this coaching staff. I appreciate all the kind words and things that have been said about me, but the reality is it’s very little to do with me. I’ve got an amazing staff. Second to none. Literally second to none.”

West Plains will play their playoff opener on Thursday against Pecos High in Seminole. The Wolves will be on the same side of the bracket as Perryton for the playoffs. So, if both teams are able to advance to the third round, they could face off once again after a thriller just a few weeks ago.

