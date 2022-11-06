Sunday Outlook with Tanner Brammer

Who's Hiring?
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a pleasant weekend, our Monday looks to repeat the process. Highs in the upper 60′s and low rain chances define Monday’s forecast before we see the chance for some scattered showers/thunderstorms to enter the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning before clearing out around lunchtime Tuesday. These showers will be hit or miss, so not everybody will see much of anything during this time frame. Late this week looks to turn very cool as we’ll see a cold front brush through the area, providing us with highs only in the 50′s for multiple days.

