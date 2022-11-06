Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Police: 9 wounded in shooting outside Philadelphia bar

Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar....
Police in Philadelphia say at least nine people have been wounded in a shooting outside a bar. All nine victims were hospitalized, and police say two were critical and the others were in stable condition.(Source: WPVI via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the victims were shot shortly before 11 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues, WCAU-TV reported.

WPVI-TV reported that gunmen emerged from a black vehicle parked in the middle of the block and shot nine people, according to police.

All nine victims were hospitalized. Police said two were critical and the others were in stable condition, WPVI-TV reported.

Pace said there were likely to be more victims.

There were no immediate arrests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment,...
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores 2022
Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area...
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor after man dies from crashing into concrete structure
DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County.
DPS: 6 vehicle crash resulting 3 dead, 2 injured in Hartley County
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Nov. 5

Latest News

The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in...
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for record $1.6 billion jackpot
Jerry Lee
A life remembered: Jerry Lee Lewis Laid to rest
Los Angeles FC defender Diego Palacios (12) and forward Gareth Bale (11) celebrate after...
LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union