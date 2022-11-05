Who's Hiring?
Warmer Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The winter storm that dropped wet snow across the northern half of the Panhandle on Friday is pulling away for the weekend. As the sky clears the sun will return and temperatures warm to near 70 degrees Saturday and Sunday. The next weather maker swings through the middle of next week. Some small rain chance at this point, which may go up or down as it gets closer.

