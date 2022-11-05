Who's Hiring?
University lowering costs to help students pay for college

A university in North Carolina says it is lowering its tuition costs to help families and students. (Source: WBTV)
By Ron Lee and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - If you’ve priced college tuition lately, you know it can be expensive, even out of reach for some families.

Lenoir-Rhyne University announced this week it is looking at helping students by lowering its tuition by $13,000 a year.

“A lot of really good students weren’t even looking at us because they were very price conscious,” said Lenoir-Rhyne University President Fred Whitt.

WBTV reports the university’s $40,000 tuition could be knocked down to about $6,000 a year for those who qualify for certain scholarships based on their grades.

“It’s going to make it such an amazing experience to have some cost relief while continuing my education,” said Lenoir-Rhyne University sophomore Andrea Quijas.

According to Whitt, the rising costs of just about everything has been pricing out students.

“Given the concern about inflation, student debt, the rising cost of living, we wanted to be sensitive to that particularly since we’re in a position of strength,” Whitt said.

Several students said they were happy to hear about lowered tuition costs.

“I feel it’s going to be great for the community to see that smaller sticker price,” said senior Caroline Black.

The university said the reduction in tuition would start with the fall semester.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

