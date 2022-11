AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very chilly Friday, we look to warm up for several days. Highs will stay stead in the upper 60′s and low 70′s throughout the weekend, with plenty of sunshine to go around. Those temperatures will persist for the first half of the work week before we see another cooldown that could stick around for several days, into next weekend.

