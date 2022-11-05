Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

‘Our hearts are broken’: One of the oldest elephants in the country has been euthanized

Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.
Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.(San Antonio Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A Zoo in Texas says it had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an animal.

According to the San Antonio Zoo, its animal care team euthanized Lucky, an Asian elephant, earlier this week.

Zoo officials said Lucky came to the San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and inspired millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species.

At the age of 62, the zoo said Lucky was one of the oldest elephants in the country. The average lifespan of an Asian elephant is about 47.5 years, according to the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

“Our hearts are broken,” the zoo shared on social media.

According to the zoo, Lucky inspired those to love and appreciate elephants, and the team will continue to fight to save them from extinction.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment,...
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Severe threat gone, now watching for a freeze

Latest News

Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Storms rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries, damage
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout