DPS: 6 vehicle crash resulting 3 dead, 2 injured in Hartley County

DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County.
DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting three dead and two injured in Hartley County.

According to DPS, on Nov. 4, at around 11:30 a.m., traffic was at a standstill due to road construction on south US 54. 

A semi driven by 57-year-old Donald Diebel Jr. was traveling south and did not slow or stop for the traffic ahead.

Diebel hit the back of a 2020 International semi. The semi then hit the back of Ford F-150 driven by 81-year-old Marvin Wirtjes with a passenger, 79-year-old Shirley Wirtjes.

The Wirtjes then hit the back-end of a 2019 Peterbilt semi and the semi then hit the back-end of a Jeep, causing the Jeep to hit the rear of a 2023 Mack semi.

Donald Diebel Jr., Marvin Wirtjes and Shirley Wirtjes were pronounced dead on scene.

The drivers and passengers for the 2020 International semi and Jeep Cherokee were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt semi and the Mack semi were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

