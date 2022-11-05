Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor after man dies from crashing into concrete structure

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area this morning.

According to officials, on November 5, at around 1:43 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called to a crash involving a car and a concrete structure in the south Taylor Street area.

A 2013 Nissan Juke, driven by 22-year-old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola, had been traveling south on south Taylor Street.

Mendiola was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to turn the curve of Taylor Street, causing the car to hit a metal guard rail and a large concrete structure.

Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Mendiola died on scene.

Officials say speed and Alcohol are factors in this incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

