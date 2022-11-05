Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police: Alcohol believed to be factor after man dies from crashing into concrete structure

Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area...
Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area this morning.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after a man died from a crash in south Taylor Street area this morning.

According to officials, on November 5, at around 1:43 a.m., Amarillo police officers were called to a crash involving a car and a concrete structure in the south Taylor Street area.

A 2013 Nissan Juke, driven by 22-year-old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola, had been traveling south on south Taylor Street.

Mendiola was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to turn the curve of Taylor Street, causing the car to hit a metal guard rail and a large concrete structure.

Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Mendiola died on scene.

Officials say speed and Alcohol are factors in this incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

