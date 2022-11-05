AC to host gaming event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is hosting the 2022 Extra Life: Gaming for Charity event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network tomorrow.

Family, friends and children are invited to the event, which runs 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in AC’s College Union Building on the Washington Street campus.

The event is $10, which gives access to consoles, computers, card games, dungeons and dragons, board games, and more.

All of the proceeds will go to Children’s Miracle Network.

