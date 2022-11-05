Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

AC to host gaming event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network tomorrow

Amarillo College Campus
Amarillo College Campus
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is hosting the 2022 Extra Life: Gaming for Charity event to benefit Children’s Miracle Network tomorrow.

Family, friends and children are invited to the event, which runs 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in AC’s College Union Building on the Washington Street campus.

The event is $10, which gives access to consoles, computers, card games, dungeons and dragons, board games, and more.

All of the proceeds will go to Children’s Miracle Network.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment,...
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Severe threat gone, now watching for a freeze

Latest News

panhandle community services
Panhandle Community Services & Amarillo Public Libraries helps man survive by assisting with health insurance
AFD new cadets
AFD fully staffed for the first time in 4 years, plans to add 14th fire station
Canyon high school bands will perform to celebrate the State Marching Contest on Monday....
Canyon high school bands to perform and celebrate state competition on Monday
The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals.
Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare