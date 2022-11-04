Tascosa Rebels win first outright district title since 1988

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For the first time in 34 years, the Tascosa Rebels have won the outright district championship in football. The Rebels have taken home a share of the district title in recent years, but haven’t won it outright since 1988.

Tascosa beat the Coronado Mustangs 35-14 thanks in large part to another great performance from Tayden Barnes. In the fist half alone, Barnes finished with two rushing touchdowns and almost came away with an interception that was called back due to a penalty away from the play. One of those two scores included a 50-yard run on the third play of the game. Winning the district means the Rebels will also host a playoff game at Dick Bivins stadium next week while most other teams play at neutral site venues.

