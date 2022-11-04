Student Crime Stoppers still looking for tips in Avondale shooting
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo is still looking for tips in trying to identify the suspects involved in a shooting at Avondale elementary.
On Saturday, Oct. 29 at around 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to Avondale Elementary for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers later learned that several kids were at a park fighting when one person pulled out a gun and shot the boy.
The suspect was described as wearing a blue jacket, black ski mask and darker colored pants.
If you have any information related to this case, contact Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo at (806)372-8477.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.