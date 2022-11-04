Student Crime Stoppers still looking for tips in Avondale shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo is still looking for tips in trying to identify the suspects involved in a shooting at Avondale elementary.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 at around 7:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to Avondale Elementary for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers later learned that several kids were at a park fighting when one person pulled out a gun and shot the boy.

The suspect was described as wearing a blue jacket, black ski mask and darker colored pants.

If you have any information related to this case, contact Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo at (806)372-8477.

