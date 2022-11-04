Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Sources: Trump is eyeing November campaign launch

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to announce a presidential bid for 2024 later this month.

Two sources close to Trump say Nov. 14, shortly after the midterm elections, is a possible date for the announcement.

One source says the timing of the announcement could depend on how Republicans do at the polls.

Some top advisers have told Trump to make his declaration in a battleground state that he closely lost to then-candidate Joe Biden in 2020.

Others say Trump should stay put and make his statement in the Sunshine State, where he has strong support from GOP voters.

A Trump spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Severe threat gone, now watching for a freeze
A Cannon Air Force Base Airman has died after colliding with a tree on his way to report for...
Officials: Cannon Air Force Base Airman dies from crash on his way to report for duty

Latest News

This illustration provided by NOIRLab in November 2022 depicts the closest black hole to Earth...
Closest known black hole to Earth spotted by astronomers
Mother sharing son’s RSV story while urging other parents to act quickly.
Mother urging parents to act quickly if their children are showing signs of RSV
The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is asking for donations to gift their animals.
Donations needed for animals at Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
A new jobs report reveals the U.S. economy added 261,000 job last month, but the unemployment...
Monthly jobs report: Employers keep hiring; unemployment rising
FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places...
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified