Short-lived winter snap

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
It’s been cold, and now snowy Friday afternoon. Wintry mix across much of the area will continue its trek through the area, leaving off to the northeast as we head into the evening, clearing out by tonight. Temperatures however, will not have a chance to warm up before the end of the day, leaving us in the low 40s and upper-30s as the sun goes down. Now, looking into tonight, clearing skies and calming winds will make for the combination we need to see our first freeze of the season. For Saturday, those same clear skies will allow us to warm into the upper-60s and maybe even 70s before the end of the day.

Don’t forget, set those clocks back one hour Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep!

First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Severe threat gone, now watching for a freeze

