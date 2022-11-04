Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Sandies officially clinch playoff berth with win and Coronado loss

VIDEO: Sandies officially clinch playoff berth with win and Coronado loss
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Coronado’s loss and a win over Monterey, the Amarillo High Sandies are officially in the playoffs.

The Sandies beat Monterey 35-14. Running back JQ Ervin scored the opening touchdown, giving him three in the first five quarters since he’s returned to the field for Amarillo High. The Sandies came out of the open week considerably healthier and won the final two games of the season to help propel them into the postseason.

Watch the highlights above.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS are investigating a crash resulting a man dead and three injured near Hereford.
Dimmitt man dead, 3 injured after crash near Hereford
Police are investigating fake checks that Amarillo men have tried to use at banks in Clovis.
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night
A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment,...
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Severe threat gone, now watching for a freeze

Latest News

Canyon and Pampa face off in season finale.
Canyon can get share of district title with win over Pampa
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Adam Cummings, West Plains Head Football Coach
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High Head Football Coach
SPORTS
SPORTS DRIVE: Aaron Dunnam, Dumas Head Football Coach